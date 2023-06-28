Blu Digital Group opens Barcelona facility

Blu Digital Group, a specialist n media and entertainment digital media services and software, has announced the opening of a facility in Barcelona, Spain. Nestled within Rambla de Catalunya, the facility will extend the reach of Blu’s range of content distribution, localisation, post-production, and media management services.

In addition, Ramon Martos Calvo has been recruited to be the Managing Director of the new facility. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his seventeen-year tenure at Deluxe Entertainment Services Spain, where he successfully revitalised the business as its Managing Director, propelling it to become a leading player in the Spanish market.

“Ramon brings exceptional expertise in digital transformation within the content distribution industry in the Spanish region,” commented Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group. “Considering his outstanding track record and strong industry relationships, it was evident that he is the perfect candidate to oversee the establishment and expansion of our new facility in this crucial region, driving the growth of Blu’s extensive range of products and services. We are absolutely delighted to welcome him to our esteemed senior management team.”

Blu Digital Group’s European presence now spans facilities in Greece, Denmark, Spain and the UK. The Barcelona facility will serve as a central hub for content distribution, localisation and post-production work.



Pantoja added: “We’re excited to offer our innovative software and services to Spanish media companies, streamlining their operations and broadening their audience reach. Our new Barcelona facility is strategically situated in the vibrant L’Eixample neighborhood, close to the commercial district Plaça de Catalunya, making it ideal for our clients and team. The launch of our new Barcelona facility demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and cutting-edge solutions to media and entertainment clients in Spain and across Europe. It reaffirms our dedication to revolutionising the industry worldwide with top-tier technology and expertise”.