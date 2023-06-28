Molang YouTube channel sees 4m views in 2 weeks

Millimages, an IP developer and independent animation studio, has launched a new Molang digital channel hosted by Molang as a YouTuber. The concept sees Molang and sidekick Piu Piu interacting with their fans in video concepts normally made by humans (gaming, ASMR, reactions, challenges etc), propelling the cartoon character and brand into new dimension of social media.

Launched earlier this June, Molang’s YouTuber videos have racked up 50,000 subscribers and 4 million views in just two weeks – with 2 million views on the Poppy Playtime video alone. The channel will release a new ten-minute episode every Friday, with 26 episodes planned over the next six months. The videos are produced by Millimages’ studio in Paris with a 16-person creative team including writers and creative directors managed by the company’s in-house Social Media team.

Kévin Maintrot, Head of Digital Content Strategy, commented: “For the last three years, we’ve seen our subscriber base grow – 1.2 million+ in just one year – by focusing our content strategy on social networks aimed at young millennials and Gen Z, who represent 78 per cent of Molang’s audience. Also by experimenting with a number of formats and concepts, such as parodies on Instagram and TikTok dances. This brand-new YouTuber concept is a great business and strategic opportunity that breaks the fourth wall, offering multiple creative possibilities and future partnerships.”

“This project anchors Millimages’ strategy to also develop digital-led projects so that we can wear two hats as both traditional producers and digital-first producers,” added Adrien Moretto, General Secretary. “It’s in our DNA to be pioneers, to try things out, to bring new dynamics to the industry. With the advantages of our independence and over 30 years of expertise, we’re free to take risks: and given Molang’s YouTuber figures in just a few weeks, the gamble is paying off.”