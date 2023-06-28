Viaplay announces new operating model

Viaplay Group has announced a new Nordic country-based operating model and changes to its executive management team. This follows the announcement of changes to the Group’s short-term outlook for 2023, and the appointment of Jørgen Madsen Lindemann as President and CEO.

The new operating model aims to improve operating efficiency and performance, sharpen the Group’s focus on the development of market-relevant product offerings, and accelerate the ongoing review of the Group’s operations and return on investment.



The new Nordic operating model will be based around country management teams with full responsibility for the daily operation and strategic development of the businesses, including full line of sight and accountability for sales, costs, profitability, cashflows, content, marketing and people operations. The corporate and central functions will be reviewed and adapted accordingly.

Lindemann will be interim CEO of the Swedish and Finnish operations while the search is made for a permanent appointment. Lars Bo Jeppesen has been appointed as EVP and CEO of the Danish and Icelandic operations and will join on August 1st. Kenneth Andresen has been appointed as interim CEO of the Norwegian operation. Peter Nørrelund, who recently rejoined the Group as EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer, will also take on responsibility for the Group’s operations in the Netherlands, Poland, Baltics, and the UK. The other members of the executive leadership team reporting into the Group CEO are: Enrique Patrickson (EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy and M&A); Philip Wågnert (EVP and Chief Technology & Product Officer); My Perrone (EVP and Group General Counsel); Matthew Hooper (returning to his role as EVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer); Vanda Rapti (EVP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution); and Christian Albeck (EVP, Content Acquisition).

The new operating model and changes to the Group’s executive management team will be effective from July 1st, and each leader will review their organisations to ensure full optimisation and focus. The financial impact of the resulting changes will be announced as part of the update on or before July 20th.

Lindemann commented: “This is the first of what will be a number of step changes to ensure that we are investing in the areas where we see the greatest potential, that we are laser focused on the daily business of creating locally relevant products and experiences, and that we are as close as possible to our customers. We are reviewing the competitiveness of all of our operations, and will make the necessary changes in order to drive higher performance levels and improve the returns on our content and technology investments. The new team has the competence, experience and passion to drive the business forward. The new set-up provides both continuity and challenge, which are both essential elements in how we will run the Group together. We have very dedicated and talented teams across the Group, and this new set-up will enable the effective combination of our creative and commercial priorities.”