CIAO USA TV expands FAST presence with Amagi

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has announced a partnership with CIAO USA TV to amplify the distribution and monetisation of CIAO USA TV’s channel on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST). CIAO USA TV caters to Italians worldwide with customized content and advertising. Amagi will distribute the platform’s content to multiple FAST platforms, including an owned and operated (O&O) platform, and enable it to monetise their channel better with dynamic server-side ad insertion.

“Niche content providers like CIAO USA TV are the lifeblood of the FAST ecosystem. Their customised programming keeps audiences engaged and coming back for more, said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi. “We look forward to facilitating their growth with our comprehensive distribution network and ad solutions specifically tailored to FAST.”

Besides employing Amagi’s innovative channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions — Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi THUNDERSTORM — CIAO USA TV is also exploring the possibility of leveraging Amagi’s first-party ad platform, Amagi ADS PLUS, to boost their ad revenues, and Amagi’s end-to-end content marketplace to reach more audiences in the CTV-led FAST universe.

“With Amagi as our technology and distribution partner, our brand expansion strategy is on the fast track,” said Giuseppe Barone, CEO of CIAO USA TV. “We are keen to take this partnership to the next level with more channel launches, higher audience engagement, and revenue growth.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, and Vice Media, among others.