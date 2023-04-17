Estrella Media expands FAST presence with Amagi

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced an expansion of its partnership with leading Spanish-language media company Estrella Media to streamline its ingest segmentation, creation, distribution, and monetisation of its Free Ad–supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest US producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide. EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network, is seen on 15 owned or operated stations and 35 affiliated stations and through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms. The company’s four FAST channels include EstrellaTV; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the US; Cine EstrellaTV, its Spanish-language movie channel; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the US and have a digital content reach of more than 10 million video uniques and 280 million minutes per month.

Amagi has been part of Estrella Media’s FAST and virtual broadcast operations since 2021. Amagi’s industry-leading solutions, Amagi CLOUDPORT, and Amagi PLANNER were selected to enhance end-to-end video streaming operations and capabilities, including broadcast-grade channel playout, advanced automation and personalization of playlists and EPGs, comprehensive viewership, and ad analytics. Amagi THUNDERSTORM was deployed to monetise its content using dynamic ad insertion.

Estrella Media’s digitisation and foray into FAST, with the support of Amagi’s cloud-based technologies, helped them achieve remarkable growth in their digital business in 2022. The four FAST channels from Estrella Media were distributed to leading FAST platforms in the US, and in the coming year, the company intends to enhance its existing FAST channels, launch more FAST channels into the market, and distribute internationally using Amagi’s global FAST network.

“Our transition from traditional to digital, and from on-premises to cloud-based CTV, has been made possible with the help of Amagi. Their tech stack and expertise in the FAST landscape has accelerated our digital video streaming business at a tremendous pace and set us up for continued growth,” said René Santaella, Chief Digital and Streaming Officer, Estrella Media.

“We’re thrilled to have helped Estrella Media bring their culturally relevant programming to the CTV audience, scaling their monetisation goals in the process and helping them become a leader in the space. We look forward to continuing the journey, enabling Estrella to reach new heights in the dynamic FAST environment,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi’s clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Cinedigm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, and Vice Media, among others.