Samsung launches Game Portal

Samsung Electronics has revealed plans to open Samsung Game Portal, an online store specialising in gaming, on Samsung.com in more than 30 countries around the world, starting with the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil.

The Game Portal is a one-stop online store for gamers designed to increase significantly the convenience of browsing and purchasing products such as smartphones, TVs, gaming monitors and high-performance SSDs. It also provides customers with a variety of gaming-related content in one place, fine-tuned to their preferences and experiences.

In 2021, Accenture, a leading global professional services company, published an illuminating gaming-related study. The study found that half of the gaming population are cross-platform gamers who use more than one device to play, spending an average of 16 hours a week gaming, as well as eight hours a week watching gaming-related video content and six hours a week participating in gaming-related communities.

In response to these customer trends, Samsung has designed the Game Portal to provide an impressive variety of content, such as gaming product information, domestic and international expert reviews, product purchase benefits and offers, product utilisation ideas that help users enjoy games more, and game-related news.

“Gaming has become an important part of consumers’ lifestyle, not just entertainment, especially for Millennials and Gen Z,” said Evelyn Kim, Executive Vice President of the D2C Center at Samsung Electronics. “We will implement various initiatives to provide customers with a superior gaming experience, from purchase to use, by providing an environment that makes it enjoyable and easy to purchase gaming-related products.”

Notable products to be available on the portal are the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is optimised for mobile gaming with its high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and 5000mAh battery; the Neo QLED TV, which allows users to enjoy cloud gaming without a separate console through the Samsung Gaming Hub; and the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor, which provides an immersive gaming experience with its 49-inch curved OLED screen. Another offering is the 990 PRO SSD, which delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s for faster loading of PlayStation and DirectStorage PC games.

The gaming industry is one of the few sectors that continues to grow, notes Samsung. Given this trend, Samsung has been engaged in various activities to strengthen its leadership in the industry, including enhancing the competitiveness of its gaming-related products and services. Opening the Samsung Game Portal is a key move in this direction that paves the way for further growth, says the company.