Enthusiast Gaming launches channel on Samsung TVs

Enthusiast Gaming has announced the launch of BCC Gaming, its first free, ad-supported streaming channel, which is available on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free Smart TV video service, in the US.

This licensing and distribution activity is the latest result of Enthusiast Gaming’s recent acquisition of Omnia Media, which extends the company from one that was previously focused on online esports and gaming communities to one that produces and distributes premium, original content- – now reaching 300 million gamers monthly and counting. By combining the #1 Fortnite community with some of the world’s top gaming and pop culture creators such as Arcade Cloud, WiseCrack, and more, and making such content available on Samsung TV Plus, BCC Gaming aims to offer the best gaming content in one place.

“As gaming has become the dominant entertainment source for Gen Zs and Millennials, being twice as big as the music and film industries combined, making our content available on Samsung TV Plus was the next natural step in the company’s growth,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We successfully captured the attention of those who live on the web, with Nintendo Enthusiast, Destructoid, The Sims Resource, and on You Tube with the acquisition of Omnia Media. Samsung TV Plus, allows us to reach a whole new audience, and we couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter with them.”

BCC Gaming can be found on Samsung TV Plus, channel 1353, and programming is set to include: BCC, The Squad, Block Squad, Roach Plays, Wisecrack Edition, Arcade Cloud News, Sidemen and Zero Punctuation.

Also, to be made available on the channel is content from Enthusiast Gaming’s EGLX 2020, a 4-day extravaganza that will bring gamers together online, through a fusion of video games, eSports, music, fashion, and lifestyle content and events.

“Our audience has a tremendous appetite for gaming content–and consume it on any video platform whether it be YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok or OTT. Enthusiast Gaming is a big believer in, and champion of free ad-supported streaming television and we couldn’t be more excited to bring BCC to Samsung TV Plus. We look forward to both converting existing content and developing new gaming programming for OTT’s more lean back experience,” said Greg Kampanis, Executive Vice President, Content of Enthusiast Gaming.