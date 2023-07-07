Report: Netflix dominates French internet traffic

Netflix accounted for 19.7 per cent of French Internet traffic in 2022 according to comms regulator Arcep’s annual report on the State of the Internet in France.

The breakdown by origin of traffic to customers shows that the top five companies also include Google, Akamai, Meta and Amazon and represent 54 per cent of traffic. This reflects the rise of demand and viewing for film libraries, on-demand series, catch-up TV and social videos.

The remainder (46 per cent) came from a wide variety of players who interconnect with ISPs, according to Arcep.

Much further behind, Twitch (owned by Amazon) accounts for 3 per cent, while French services Canal+ is at 2.6 per cent, TF1 at 0.6 per cent and Dailymotion at 0.4 per cent.

Between the start of 2012 and 2022, incoming interconnection traffic to the country’s four main ISPs has increased 20 fold, reaching 43.2 Tbit/s at the end of 2022 (+21.5 per cent YoY). ISPs’ installed capacity has grown proportionately during that time, rising from 5.4 Tbit/s at the start of 2022 to 108 Tbit/s at the end of 2022.

A Netflix spokesperson stressed that the SVoD platform has already reduced its footprint by 50 per cent between 2015 and 2020, by investing into its own distribution structure and compression capacities.