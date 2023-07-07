U21 UEFA Euro 2023 Final live on Channel 4

Channel 4 will broadcast live television coverage of England U21’s UEFA 2023 European Championship Final against Spain U21 on July 8th.

The Young Lions will look to make history when they appear in their first final for 14 years and take on the Spanish U-21s, La Rojita, who have won three of their last seven competitions.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, commented: “Channel 4 has brought a number of historic sporting moments to a free to air audience in recent years and we’re delighted that the nation will be able to watch England’s Under-21s as they attempt to make their own bit of history against Spain on Saturday. The Young Lions final will be part of a bumper weekend of sport on Channel 4 with live coverage of qualifying for the British GP earlier on Saturday and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday.”

England, who have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, go into their first U21 European Championship Final since 2009 with the match kicking off at 5pm. Jules Breach will lead Channel 4’s coverage with commentary coming from Steve Bower.

Until now, the tournament has only been available to watch through the UEFA.TV website.