BT’s Jansen to step down

BT Chief Executive Philip Jansen has informed the telco’s Board that at an appropriate moment over the next 12 months, he intends to step down from his role.

In preparation for this, the Nominations Committee of the Board has been conducting a formal succession process.

“Philip has done an excellent job in his time at BT and the Board is fully supportive of our long-term strategy which he and his team are pursuing,” commented Adam Crozier, BT Group Chairman. “Whilst we are still in the early years of that transformation, we are on track to deliver.”

“The succession process to replace Philip is something that the Board was well prepared for. All appropriate candidates are being considered and we expect to be able to update the market on progress over the course of the summer. In the meantime, it is business as usual, and we are focused on executing our plans and delivering for all our stakeholders.”

“We’ve made a lot of progress over the last four and half years and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved to date,” added Jansen. “We’re investing heavily in both BT’s and the UK’s future. We’re building like fury, have now passed over 11 million homes with fibre, have got 5G service to 68 per cent of the country and our customer service is much improved. This is creating a much stronger BT Group which is starting to drive growth for both investors and the UK. But there’s a lot more to do and I am fully committed to driving the business forward until I hand over to my successor.”

It is understood that BT has reportedly hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to seek a successor to Jansen. Among potential candidates are Marc Allera, who runs BT’s consumer business, and Allison Kirkby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Swedish telco Telia, who already sits on the BT board as a non-executive director.