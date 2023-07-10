LigaT to launch TV streaming service in Portugal

Portuguese ISP LigaT is launching a commitment-free streaming TV service in Portugal with three subscription packages.

The TV Essencial pack offers exclusively national TV channels for €5.99 per month, while the TV Essencial Plus package combines both Portuguese and international TV channels for €7.99/month. A third package, called TV Plus, will subsequently be launched with just international TV channels.

Initially, the available channels includes RTP 1 HD, RTP 2 HD, RTP 3 HD, RTP África, RTP Memoria, RTP Madeira, RTP Acores, SIC, SIC Noticias, SIC Mulher, SIC Radical, SIC Caras, SIC K, Duck TV, TVI, CNN Portugal, TVI Reality, TVI Ficcao, Docubox HD, Fast&Funbox HD, Fightbox, Gametoon HD, Filmbox Arthouse HD, Fashionbox HD, 360Tunebox, Funbox HD, Dizi Portugal and Outdoor Sport Channel.

CMTV, Bola TV and Canal 11 will soon be added to the line-up.

All channels are available in HD and there is no need for a set-top box, as subscribers just need to install the LigaT app, where they can watch TV on up to five devices simultaneously.

LigaT TV will compete in Portugal with established streaming services from national broadcasters such as RTP Play, TVI Player, and SIC’s Opto.