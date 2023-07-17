Altice co-founder corruption arrest

Altice co-founder Armando Pereira has been detained in Portugal as part of an investigation into alleged corruption, tax fraud and money laundering. Altice’s Lisbon headquarters were raided by officers, according to local broadcasters.

Altice Portugal is the country’s largest telecoms company and is part of the Dutch-based telecoms and cable group Altice.

Portugal’s department of investigation and criminal action (DCIAP) said 90 raids were conducted on July13th and 14th at homes, companies and law firms across the country, and that three people were detained. It said it was investigating alleged crimes of corruption, tax fraud, forgery and money laundering.