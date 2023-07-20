Chicken Soup for the Soul FAST channel on Philo

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has launched its Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel on the Philo streaming TV service. Philo viewers in the US can now access hundreds of hours of movies and television series – 24 hours a day at no additional cost to their subscription plans. The Philo app can be accessed through numerous devices, including Roku, Samsung TVs, and Amazon Fire TV.

The Chicken Soup for the Soul FAST channel is a lifestyle destination for women featuring inspiring content, movies, TV series, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s original programming. Viewers will find stories that aim to inspire, entertain and change the world, one story at a time. Currently streaming on the channel are holiday movies that include Meeting Mr Christmas, A Great North Christmas, 2nd Chance for Christmas, and An Evergreen Christmas.

“Philo offers a great mix of premium and free live-streaming television channels which we’re pleased to have Chicken Soup for the Soul become part of,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Our channel has so much great content that will entertain viewers for hours, including our branded content series like At Home with Genevieve and Wedding Talk. In addition, now through the end of the year, we’re streaming romantic holiday movies – all for free.”