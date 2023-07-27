Braun to join 24i

Netherlands streamer outfit 24i has hired Sebastian Braun as senior vice president of products. Braun will lead product innovation in streaming solutions for broadcasters, OTT and pay TV providers.

Braun has more than 15 years of experience in the video, digital media and streaming solutions industry most recently as head of streaming video business & product management at Verimatrix. “Sebastian’s approach to creating a unified product vision, defining sound strategies and fostering collaboration makes him a great addition to our team,” said Donald McGarva, CEO of 24i. “I am confident that his analytical and customer-centric perspective will further accelerate the trajectory of innovation around our solutions as we continue to expand globally and disrupt the streaming video market.”

“I am excited to be joining 24i at such a period of transformation in the video streaming industry,” said Braun. “The growing demand for data-driven video delivery presents an opportunity for us to provide cost-effective, personalized TV experiences that allow our customers to stand out from their competitors. I am confident that the company’s innovative solutions will continue to redefine how video providers deploy compelling services, engage viewers, and foster loyalty.”