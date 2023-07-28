Threads unravelling?

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg says has admitted that Threads has lost more than half its users. The Twitter rival surged to more than 100 million users within days of its launch earlier this month. But Zuckerberg has acknowledged those numbers have fallen away.

“If you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We’re not there yet,” he said. Zuckerberg told staff the situation was “normal” and said he anticipated retention to improve as new features were added to the app, reports Reuters.

Threads has faced criticism for having limited functionality, for example over what posts are displayed and what content is available. Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox told staff it was now focused on adding more “retention-driving hooks” to draw people back to the platform, for example “making sure people who are on the Instagram app can see important Threads”.