LG Channels offers new sports channels

LG Electronics’ free streaming service, LG Channels, is set to offer LG Smart TV owners in Europe, Latin America and Australia a range of additional sports content.

Recently launched on LG Channels, FIFA+ is home to football fandom around the globe. LG Channels users in regions including Europe, US, Latin America and Australia will be able to access FIFA+. Featuring a wide range of Originals, live broadcasts and an extensive archive, FIFA+ has become a global hub for the beautiful game, and now, the channel will be on the home screens of millions globally as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues apace.

Furthermore, wedo Sports via wedoTV was also launched on LG Channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, which puts the spotlight on eminent sporting events such as horse racing including the recent Royal Ascot and the Breeder’s Cup, and sailing competitions such as the German Sailing Bundesliga, the Sailing Champions League and SailGP. The German-language, 24-hour service also features weekly programmes with highlights from football, Formula 1, eSports, martial arts and other sports, as well as documentaries about sports legends such as Tiger Woods, David Beckham and Michael Schumacher, and famous teams such as Manchester United and other well-known national clubs.

Bringing joy to Europe’s passionate football fan base, LG has launched a special AVoD content featuring Shoot for Love, a popular YouTube Channel where they put well-known footballers to the test.

More events are coming to European sport fanatics in the upcoming months. Unbeaten, a premium sports channel featuring the biggest events and athletes in football, tennis and golf history, will be coming to LG Channels users in five European countries. Meanwhile, Tennis Channel, the only 24-hour live sports app dedicated to the sport and the lifestyle that comes with it, gives tennis aficionados in the UK, Germany and Austria all the content they could possibly need.

These new channels are not the first in LG’s continued content partnerships to bring the best of sports to LG Channels. In May 2023, LG Channels partnered with live sports streaming service, DAZN, to add DAZN FAST, a free-to-air channel delivering a curated selection of sports content; DAZN Rise, a broadcaster of women’s sports in Germany and Austria; DAZN Combat, a channel for boxing and MMA buffs; and DAZN Women’s Football, presenting live matches from the fiercest female players in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and more.