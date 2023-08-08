Warner Bros Discovery and J:COM have announced a strategic new agreement in Japan, expanding their joint venture partnership from the current two networks to a seven channel linear TV portfolio. The multi-year deal, effective immediately, strengthens the collaboration between the two companies as they continue to bring entertainment to Japanese audiences.

The expanded portfolio brings together leading brands Discovery, Animal Planet, Mondo, Tabi, Cartoon Network, Movie+ and LalaTV under one operation. Enhancing the current offering for audiences, all channels will see a significant uplift in titles from Warner Bros Discovery’s portfolio of content, and for the first time, Discovery and Animal Planet will feature thematically relevant movies within their schedules. As part of the deal, J:COM will oversee distribution of the seven channel portfolio to third party cable and DTH operators in Japan.

James Gibbons, President & MD, Western Pacific, Warner Bros Discovery said: “Warner Bros Discovery and J:COM have a proven partnership in Japan and this new agreement leverages the deep expertise of both companies to build an even stronger offering for Japanese consumers. Beyond the joint venture expansion, the deal also provides additional opportunities for further collaboration between the two businesses, including content for SVoD platforms and local co-production.”

Yoichi Iwaki, President, Representative Director, J:COM, added: “We are honoured to strengthen our close strategic relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, the world’s leading IP owner. Under the new partnership, J:COM will leverage the assets of both parties, such as providing unprecedentedly attractive content and new SVoD platforms. In addition, by making the most of the connections J:COM has built up with customers and other business operators, we will strive to further enhance the possibilities of entertainment and the value we provide.”

