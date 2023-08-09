Hallmark president stepping down

Hallmark Media has announced that, after three years of transformational leadership, Wonya Lucas will step away from her current operating role as President & CEO at the end of the year.

Lucas will continue to serve on the Hallmark Media Board of Directors where her experiences and insights will help shape the strategic direction of the business.

“I am honoured to have led this company and am tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made by creating an evolved entertainment experience that inspires meaningful, emotionally connected moments for our audiences,” said Lucas. “My passion for the Hallmark brand has grown in deeply rewarding ways and will remain paramount as I continue to help guide Hallmark Media’s future in a more strategically focused capacity.”

In addition to his corporate role, which includes oversight of Hallmark Media, Hallmark Global, and Crayola, Mike Perry, President & CEO of Hallmark Companies, will work closely with Lucas and the Hallmark Media executive leadership team to lead the day-to-day operations of the media business and complete the process of Lucas’ transition.

In her time leading the company, Lucas helped to build a more solid foundation for the business through broadened storytelling with more diverse and inclusive storylines and characters. She assembled a seasoned, creative and resilient leadership team and together they built multiple new pathways for the brand – forging new partnerships with Peacock, YouTube and Hulu, as well as numerous FAST/AVoD platforms.

“Wonya is a multi-faceted industry veteran, passionate brand builder, and consummate strategic leader,” said Perry. “I’m grateful for the important work she has done to bring the expansive foundation of the iconic Hallmark brand to life and am fortunate that her insights will continue to positively impact the future of the business.”