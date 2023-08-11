Cineverse, The Preview Channel content deal

Cineverse, a streaming technology and entertainment company, has announced that it has reached a FAST focused content deal with The Preview Channel, a linear entertainment AVoD channel that showcases the latest, trending motion picture, television and streaming previews and behind-the-scenes entertainment and interviews featuring the most Hollywood stars, popular franchises, hit movies and shows.

The Preview Channel has carved out a popular niche with short-form, mostly Hollywood studio produced content that is updated and refreshed daily. William Sager, CEO of TPC said “We couldn’t be more delighted to have partnered with Cineverse. The Preview Channel is developing a devoted and loyal fan base and is performing exceptionally well in a very crowded OTT marketplace.”

Cineverse had initially been operating The Preview Channel’s advertising business and recently expanded its pact to include full channel distribution so the popular service could scale rapidly.

“We have seen extraordinary and immediate results from their advertising inventory and thought it made complete sense to expand our relationship immediately,” said Russell Sneider, Senior VP of Brand Partnerships at Cineverse.

The deal includes utilising Cineverse’s proprietary Matchpoint technology and advertising tools to manage and cost-effectively deliver advertising to the channel.