Japan: Mobile service revenue to increase 6.2% to 2028

Japan’s mobile service revenue is poised to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2 per cent from $65 billion (€59.8m) in 2023 to $87.9 billion in 2028, mainly supported by the mobile data service segment, forecasts GlobalData , the data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s Indonesia Mobile Broadband Forecast (Q2-2023) reveals that mobile voice service revenue will decline at a 0.8 per cent CAGR over the forecast period due to the widespread consumer shift towards OTT communication platforms and the subsequent decline in voice average revenue per user (ARPU) levels.

Mobile data service revenue, on the other hand, will increase at a CAGR of 8.2 per cent between 2023 and 2028, driven by the continued rise in smartphone subscriptions and projected rise in higher-ARPU yielding-5G subscriptions.

Hrushikesh Mahananda, Telecom Research Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The average monthly data usage is forecast to increase from 12.9GB in 2023 to 24.4GB in 2028, driven by the increasing consumption of online video and social media content over smartphones, on the back of the growing availability and adoption of 5G services and the data-centric packages offered by MNOs. 4G will remain the leading mobile technology in terms of subscriptions until 2025. 5G subscriptions will however surpass 4G subscriptions and go on to account for 79 per cent share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2028 driven by 5G network expansion initiatives by major mobile operators.”