Amazon Freevee signs NBCUniversal, UKTV, MGM FAST deals

Amazon Freevee has announced that free, ad-supported (FAST) Channels from NBCUniversal and UKTV are now available on the service, with an additional five channels from MGM scheduled to launch in late autumn.

These new channels add to the slate of FAST Channels currently available on the free service, spanning genres that include Originals, popular movies, food, game shows, classic TV, reality and news. All channels can be accessed through the Amazon Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

The new Amazon Freevee FAST Channels:

NBCUniversal: The Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing and Top Chef, along with beloved library dramas and comedies from Universal Television including Xena: Warrior Princess , Northern Exposure and The Bionic Woman. All FAST Channels are now available to stream. Marking NBCUniversal’s FAST international debut are six new channels that showcase NBCUniversal’s hit unscripted series such asandalong with beloved library dramas and comedies from Universal Television includingandAll FAST Channels are now available to stream.

UKTV: , UKTV Play Full Throttle , UKTV Play Heroes and UKTV Play Uncovered . Four FAST Channels from UKTV , part of BBC Studios, featuring unscripted favourites -UKTV Play LaughsUKTV Play Full ThrottleUKTV Play HeroesandUKTV Play Uncovered

MGM: Later this autumn, MGM will launch six single-title FAST Channels – Paternity Court, In the Heat of the Night, The Addams Family, The Outer Limits and The Pink Panther. This is the first time MGM FAST Channels will be available to UK customers.

Over the last year, Amazon Freevee has expanded the FAST offering to include a growing selection of exclusive, thematically programmed channels, such as popular movies and TV shows, comedy hits, as well as exclusive Original channels from Freevee (Best of Neighbours), and syndicated channels with partners, including news (CNN FAST), crime (Inside Crime by A+E Networks EMEA), sci-fi (Ghost Hunters), food (Iron Chef, Hell’s Kitchen), and music (Vevo Pop, XITE Hits).