Ideal Systems delivers 4K NDI studio for PropNex

Ideal Systems has designed, built and delivered brand new 4K, NDI based, corporate production studios with live streaming capabilities for PropNex Limited, Singapore’s largest public listed homegrown real estate agency.

The new cutting-edge production facilities are located at PropNex’s head office in Singapore HDB HUB. At over 1,700 SqFt, the extensive studios contain a fully featured production control room and a large chroma key green screen set for virtual productions. All the studio cameras are 4K Native NDI, and all the networking and production systems from BirdDog, Kiloview and VizRT are run on the latest NDI 5 technology standard.

The new PropNex studio is built in what was formerly a large office space. The studio will provide unprecedented communications ability for PropNex to produce and live-stream high quality 4K professional video content and provide a content library to its customers and over 12,000 sales professionals.

PropNex has worked to ensure their clients have access to information and research content that can help them in their property investment journey. Tapping onto the potential of the rapidly growing digital media space, they see the high-quality video content created in their new PropNex Studio as a natural extension of their customer driven business as they continually seek to better serve, educate and engage their customers.

Due to the wide audience reach of online video platforms, many corporations are choosing to build their own professional TV grade studios to create content and communicate directly with their customers via social media and streaming to apps. For the PropNex Studio, Ideal Systems based the whole video production architecture on next generation NDI® infrastructure with zero legacy SDI equipment or cabling used in the entire facility. This is truly a next generation TV production system supporting end-to-end 4K over IP from camera, through production and live streamed securely up to 4K to the viewer. By utilizing NDI® with live streaming capability of the TriCaster® Mini 4K, the Ideal Systems solution design dramatically reduces the complexity of the solution architecture for technically complex productions featuring multiple video callers from platforms like Zoom® and Microsoft® Teams in live interviews on the Video Wall or in Virtual Space in the Chroma set. This reduction in backend production complexity makes the production systems easier to use and more efficient to operate and maintain and dramatically reduces ongoing operational costs versus traditional broadcast technology.