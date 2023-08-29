SharkNinja sponsors ITV’s This Morning

ITV has announced lifestyle solutions company SharkNinja as the new show sponsor for the network’s live flagship weekday magazine show, This Morning, starting from September 1st.

The all encompassing partnership spans every consumer touchpoint including broadcast, digital and app, social media and content, experiential, licensing and product placement.

The deal was brokered by ITV’s Commercial Sales and Partnerships team, plus agency EssenceMediaCom.

Sponsorship idents will be created around content on both ITV1 and ITVX, and around short-form programme content on itvx.com and stv.tv as well as promotion from the official This Morning social media accounts and digital branded content. The social and digital content will be produced in-house by ITV Daytime’s Creative Team.

Through the partnership, SharkNinja will showcase its line-up of products across its Shark and Ninja brands. The sponsorship also includes licensing rights for SharkNinja to use the This Morning show logo, product placement of Ninja utensils and appliances within the This Morning kitchen and an experiential package.

The This Morning app will also be fully sponsored by SharkNinja.

Lorna Brown, VP Marketing Europe at SharkNinja, said: “We are thrilled to be joining This Morning as the new show sponsor. It is an iconic British TV show which shares our mission to positively impact people’s lives every day in homes around the world. This Morning is an ideal partner to showcase Ninja’s kitchen utensils and appliances and Shark’s floorcare, cleaning and beauty products.”

Jason Spencer, Business Development Director ITV, added: “We’re delighted to welcome SharkNinja to the This Morning family. One of the country’s most-loved and longest-running British TV programmes, This Morning uplifts viewers each weekday. As a much loved brand, SharkNinja’s innovative products elevate their customers’ lives every day. We can’t wait to see these two brands come together and bring this authentic connection to life across the show’s rich touchpoints.”

Nicola Marsh, Managing Director at EssenceMediacom North, said: “SharkNinja, the innovative household appliance company, is thrilled to announce an integrated partnership with This Morning. EssenceMediacom is thrilled to have worked with SharkNinja to deliver this exciting next phase of their growth journey, using This Morning to tell their compelling brand and product story to consumers through an innovative integration that lives at the heart of the nation’s favourite daytime show.”