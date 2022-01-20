McVitie’s sponsors ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent

McVitie’s has announced their biggest ever marketing initiative to date by joining forces with ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent as the new headline sponsor of the entertainment talent show for 2022.

The brand has collaborated closely with Britain’s Got Talent to roll out a fully-fledged 360-degree marketing plan across TV, digital and social media comms, bespoke packaging and in-store displays, competitions as well as a host of PR initiatives that will run throughout the course of the season.

Through the new partnership, fans of McVitie’s and Britain’s Got Talent will have the chance to win prizes through the new Golden Moments campaign that will offer exclusive money can’t buy experiences including VIP tickets to the live BGT Final at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London.

Caroline Hipperson, UK&I CMO at pladis, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the new headline sponsor of Britain’s Got Talent. Two of Britain’s most loved brands, who share in the same message of positivity, fun and indulgence, best enjoyed in the company of others – it’s a perfect fit. As our biggest ever sponsorship to date we wanted to go big and we have some brilliant surprises planned throughout the season, so we welcome everyone to sit back, enjoy their favourite McVitie’s biscuit and watch the show.”

There is currently no confirmed date for the return of Britain’s Got Talent, which was cancelled in 2021 as a result of the pandemic – but rumours suggest it will start on ITV in April.