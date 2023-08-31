Sat One secures OneWeb capacity for Australia, NZ

OneWeb and Sat One, the Perth based satellite service company that provides telecommunications services to enterprise customers, have announced multi-year partnership to deliver OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

Powered by OneWeb’s LEO satellite communications network, Sat One will be able to offer connectivity services designed specifically for the most remote Australian enterprises, including mine sites and remote communities.

With its constellation of LEO satellites now fully built out, OneWeb is set to complete its rollout of global coverage this year, and the partnership enables Sat One to support the digital transformation of enterprises, communities, civil, and military government users, giving high-speed access to digital information, productivity tools and cloud services.

Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb, said: “We are thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Sat One, delivering on our mission to provide high-speed, low-latency service to more rural and remote areas where connectivity is long overdue. Sat One was one of OneWeb’s first partners in Australia and New Zealand, and recognised early on the unique capabilities a low Earth orbit satellite constellation can offer to reach some of the most remote locations. Thanks to our deepening partnership, together we can bring increased connectivity to even more enterprises, communities, and government users in Australia and New Zealand.”

Dan Fairbairn, CEO and founder of Sat One, added: “Sat One is delighted and proud to expand its business with OneWeb and secure the bandwidth vital to improve connectivity throughout Australia and NewZealand. Access to broadband internet is an essential service that supports education, healthcare, commerce and general well-being. There are numerous communities throughout Australia and New Zealand that do not have access to broadband internet, with the challenge in many parts of Australia being particularly acute in areas 100% dependent on satellite connectivity services. In addition to serving the remote communities, Sat One’s Enterprise LEO products, powered by OneWeb, are a game changer in the Enterprise services markets, specifically Agriculture, Mining, Maritime and the Oil and Gas industry. The ability to serve the Emergency service industry is also one of our key focuses as LEO truly connects in the hour of need.”