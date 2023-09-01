Banijay France names new leadership

Banijay France, part of media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay, has announced new senior leadership at ALP, with Frédéric Lussato, promoted to President and Julien Magne becoming Managing Director. Both roles are effective immediately in line with Alexia Larouche-Joubert’s promotion to CEO, Banijay France.

Lussato, who previously served as Managing Director, ALP, has been upped to CEO, while Magne has been promoted from Director of Programmes to Managing Director. Together they will lead ALP’s strategic operational strategy to further develop the company’s pipeline of new and returning hits, like TF1’s Koh Lanta (Survivor), on-air for 20+years; and France 2’s Fort Boyard, which has enjoyed a 30+ year run to date.

Larouche-Joubert said: “After seven years by my side, the choice to promote Frédéric and Julien within ALP was a natural one. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved working together, expanding ALP’s offering while maintaining a commitment to quality and broad audience engagement. Their complementary skills, deep knowledge of ALP’s programmes, and grasp of industry challenges will enable ALP to retain its unique know-how and storytelling in adventure entertainment and all related genres. I am confident Frédéric and Julien will further build and amplify our efforts, and I look forward to seeing the company expand under their leadership.”

Lussato commented: “This new role is a fantastic chance to further enhance ALP’s capacity for innovation, strengthening all areas of the business. I’m committed to meeting the latest industry challenges and the ever-evolving expectations of our clients and partners, and I’d especially like to thank Alexia for her trust, as we take the company through its next phase of growth.”

Magne added: “I’m hugely excited for this opportunity to further contribute to ALP’s growth, a company whose thriving culture is recognised in France and beyond. With the support of an exceptional team, I am dedicated to maintaining our reputation for delivering excellence in all programming, especially adventure entertainment, and continue the drive to diversify into streaming.”

Lussato became CEO of ALP in 2016, having previously served as Managing Director of AB Groupe. He has held numerous senior roles including General Secretary at NRJ 12, when the channel launched, and Deputy Director, Television Development at Pathé group. Meanwhile, Magne joined ALP in 2013 as Director of Programmes and is also the producer of Koh Lanta (Survivor). He comes from a journalist background, working at France 2 and TF1, and in his career, has also produced a number of political and social documentaries.