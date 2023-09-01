Malaysia: HBO on Unifi TV

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and Unifi have announced an expansion of their partnership in Malaysia, with the launch of four HBO channels and the HBO GO streaming service.

HBO, HBO Family, HBO Hits and Cinemax will launch on Unifi TV, offering audiences access to some of the world’s best TV series and movies. All Unifi TV Pack subscribers will now be able to enjoy them as a 30-day free preview.

With HGTV and Cartoon Network also added on Unifi TV in August, WBD now offers nine of its channels as well as the regional streaming service, HBO GO, which will be available in October.

Shonali Bedi, Head of Affiliate Distribution & Digital Partnerships – Southeast Asia & Hong Kong, WBD, said: “WBD’s content portfolio with Unifi is going from strength to strength. With the addition of the HBO channels on Unifi TV and HBO GO, more fans in Malaysia will be able to enjoy HBO’s unique brand of premium entertainment than ever before. HBO GO offers subscribers a chance download and stream the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences, with movies and series across genres – drama, comedy, kids, factual, lifestyle and more – anytime, anywhere.”

Anand Vijayan, Unifi’s Executive Vice President, added: “We are pleased to work with Warner Bros Discovery once more to expand our international channel selections for all Unifi TV customers. These movie channels will be a great addition to our line-up bringing our offerings to 77 channels. Through this partnership we are strengthening Unifi TV’s international channel and streaming app offerings which already includes global streaming partners and enhancing online content and entertainment options at affordable prices for all Malaysians. To thank our loyal customers, we will offer these channels as a 30-day free preview to all Unifi TV Pack subscribers from September 1st.”

Unifi TV customers will have access to current hit titles, including the The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, second season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO Asia Original MarkKim + Chef, and new movie premieres on HBO in September including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Tár and Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. From October onwards, HBO GO will also become available to Unifi TV subscribers giving them unparalleled streaming access to DC series and movies, HBO Originals, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry and much more across multiple devices.