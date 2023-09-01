SES delivers AEW All In London

Satellite operator SES’s Sports & Events division helped make history by supplying All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with its transmission and technical coverage during the All In event at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

SES supplied two satellite news-gathering trucks, a dedicated fibre path and an IP path to ensure a seamless and smooth delivery to the event’s broadcast partners.

The All In spectacular saw top-flight wrestlers battle in various matches on August 27th in front of over 81,000 attendees, as well as PPV viewers around the world. AEW stated it was their largest event ever, setting multiple records.

“We were thrilled to have been a part of wrestling history. With over 80,000 attendees, AEW placed their trust in SES for their largest occasion yet, and our dedicated team was on site, guaranteeing a flawless experience for all,” said SES.