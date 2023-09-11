SES wraps testing of O3b’s latest satellites

SES, following the launch and in-orbit testing of the first two O3b mPOWER satellites, has been performing a series of further system validation tests encompassing both space and ground components, including key Radio Frequency (RF) end-to-end testing.

The recent successful RF tests efforts validated many key ground and space infrastructure components, and in particular SES’s proprietary Adaptive Resource Control (ARC) software application which seamlessly configured the O3b mPOWER payload, gateway and modem platform. The tests confirm the readiness and reliability of various ground segment components to operate the O3b mPOWER constellation and also help establish performance baseline of the system.

The RF end-to-end test will be followed by system ETE test, where end-to-end system characterisation and validation will be performed. During this time, the test set-up will also support demos for key customers.