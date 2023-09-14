Fabric strenghtens ties with AWS

Fabric, a specialist in media and entertainment catalogue management, has strengthened its collaboration with AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS. Fabric has also been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Programme, a co-sell programme for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The programme helps partners drive new business and accelerate the sales cycle by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation.

The partnership will serve joint customers of Fabric and AWS by giving them full visibility and knowledge of the sensitivity of every datastore and data asset across their AWS cloud environment, to eliminate shadow data, reduce data storage costs and avoid compliance infringements.

“We use Fabric’s metadata services, including access to their trailers catalog and playback on our mobile app. We’ve been thrilled with the video delivery provided by AWS through Fabric. Movie and TV show trailers play within milliseconds of our request – this has been an ideal solution to our video-first approach throughout Queue. Being able to access their services through the AWS marketplace would have less friction and speed up our time to market,” said Garrett Rothstein, co-founder of the movie and TV discovery app Queue.

“More content owners will now be able to access our award winning software through our strengthened relationship with AWS,” said Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric. “Co-selling with AWS through the AWS Marketplace as well as joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Programme allows Fabric to bundle our services with AWS storage to businesses who need to monetise and access their content store.”

Fabric’s products allow content owners to manage catalogs of best-in-class TV shows, feature films and games using Fabric’s intuitive and award-winning software, to enhance the programmes with data services and industry connections.