IMDb, Fabric, AWS data collaboration

IMDb, the online source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, and Fabric, a specialist in metadata management for media and entertainment (M&E) catalogues, have announced a new solution that allows M&E companies to enrich their catalogues using entertainment data sets from IMDb.

IMDb licenses information from its database – including movie and TV titles, cast and crew listings, user ratings, and global box office grosses – to third-party businesses to enrich content catalogues, power analysis, inform strategic decision-making, and more. Now, Fabric’s M&E customers, which include Lionsgate, Warner Bros and MGM, can procure licensed data from IMDb directly through their existing relationship with Fabric. M&E customers will have one agreement and one fee directly with Fabric.

“The ability to license both a title management software platform (Fabric) and the connected data service (IMDb) in one place will clearly streamline our procurement and implementation processes,” commented Renee McGinnis, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate.

“This collaboration gives us the ability to enable our customers to seamlessly connect with the rich data set licensed by IMDb without additional contracts, giving them the freedom to start using this data more quickly and easily. We’re looking forward to providing a turnkey solution for data enrichment,” said Rob Delf, CEO, Fabric.

“IMDb is pleased to collaborate with Fabric to extend the reach of the data we license to third-party companies, including movie and TV titles, cast and crew listings, user ratings, and global box office grosses. This will empower Fabric’s media and entertainment customers with more efficient access to our vast and authoritative entertainment industry data, for the purposes of enriching their catalogues and making informed business decisions,” added Nikki Santoro, Chief Operating Officer, IMDb

Fabric’s licensing of IMDb data and information is fulfilled through AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

“AWS customers want end-to-end, integrated solutions and a simplified journey for the procurement and deployment of third-party data. The integration between IMDb, Fabric, and AWS Data Exchange is a prime example of working backwards from the needs of our shared customers to deliver this outcome,” commented Marc Aldrich, General Manager, AWS for Media & Entertainment