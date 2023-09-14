Sesame Street coming to Amazon Kids+

Recent seasons of iconic children’s series Sesame Street are set to debut on Amazon Kids+. Children in the UK will laugh and learn with eight of the latest seasons of Sesame Street, totalling 280 episodes, produced by nonprofit media and education organisation Sesame Workshop.

From October 1st the all-in-one subscription service will be showing seasons 48 to 53 of Sesame Street, with each season comprising of 35 x 30 minutes episodes of the celebrated children’s show, allowing UK viewers to see that content in full for the very first time. Seasons 54 and 55 will be available in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Sesame Street is a colourful community of charcaters – such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Big Bird and all their friends – and a place where everyone counts. Rigorously researched and deeply inclusive, the series reaches children in over 150 countries.

Throughout the eight new seasons, a number international celebrities and personalities find out how to get to Sesame Street and join in the fun, including actors Keke Palmer, Hailee Steinfeld, Tiffany Haddish and UK star Brett Goldstein, and singers Ellie Goulding, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elvis Costello and Solange Knowles.

Glenn Millard, Head of Amazon Kids+ UK, commented: “We are excited to bring a much-loved classic to the UK, with all episodes of the latest seasons exclusively available to watch on Amazon Kids+, enabling children to learn and have fun with recognisable characters.”

Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop’s EVP and Head of Global Enterprises, added: “We are committed to creating content that inspires, educates and entertains children, and are thrilled to partner with Amazon Kids+ to reach children and families in the UK with the newest seasons of Sesame Street.”