BASE launches Mega Movie Weekend

The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) has launched Mega Movie Weekend, in association with the major UK distributors and retailers. A selection of titles will be available to Download & Keep for a limited-time at discounted prices during the third weekend of each month.

The campaign offers deals on a mix of fresh releases, key drafting and catalogue titles across all genres. Mega Movie Weekend aims to drive digital growth by rewarding engaged audiences to grow the frequency of their purchase and build their digital collections, by taking advantage of limited-time promotional prices.

For 72 hours across September 15th to September 17th, the campaign will run across seven key retailers: Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV app, BT TV Store, Google TV, Rakuten TV, Sky Store and Virgin Media Store. Prices starting from £1.99, the first promotion includes titles such as:

65

Assassin

Black Demon

Don’t Worry Darling

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Father

Top Gun: Maverick (pictured)



(pictured) What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Liz Bales, Chief Executive at BASE said: “It is a mission of BASE to support our members in the pursuit of value creation. One of the many ways we do that is through the delivery of effective and collaborative cross industry consumer promotions which grow audience engagement. Mega Movie Weekend is the next exciting iteration of this, providing exceptional value to consumers for a limited time on selected titles, giving them reasons to return to stores regularly.”

Mega Movie Weekend will be a monthly occurrence running to the end of the year falling on October 20th to 22nd, November 17th to 19th and December 15th to 17th of 2023.

Cécile Huet, Commercial Lead at Sky Store, commented: “It is brilliant for Sky Store customers when such a wide range of distributors come together to make campaigns like this possible. We know that consumers rely on us to support them in their efforts to find the best new and classic films and shows to watch on those special weekend and family nights, so it is wonderful to offer them something that is of real convenience and great value.”

A wide range of distributors are collaborating on this campaign including: Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Studiocanal, Signature Entertainment, Spirit Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Oleg Ozoling, Director, Digital Distribution at Paramount Pictures, added: “We are really pleased to participate in this new cross-industry promotional campaign with our fantastic Paramount slate. Driving consumer growth and frequency of purchase with our diverse catalogue, new promotional mechanics and a collaborative approach with retail partners and the support of BASE, ultimately translates into a great customer offer.”