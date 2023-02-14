Mega Movie Week returns in Germany

Mega Movie Week has returned in Germany with a huge selection of top titles to download and keep at reduced prices for one week only.

The campaign will drive digital growth by targeting those new to digital transaction, encouraging them to begin to build their collections, as well as encouraging current customers to increase their frequency of purchase by taking advantage of limited time promotional prices.

From February 13th to 19th, the campaign will run across 10 leading digital retailers, following its hugely successful German debut in May 2021. The digital entertainment promotional campaign is once again delivered by Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI), The Federal Association for Audiovisual Media (Der Bundesverband für Audiovisuelle Medien e.V. / BVV), and The Society for the Promotion of Audiovisual Media (Die Gesellschaft zur Förderung audiovisueller Medien mbH / FAM), with additional funding support from the FFA.

“We are delighted to see the return of Mega Movie Week following its successful launch in 2021,” declared Wolfgang Carl, Managing Director at Gesellschaft Zur Förderung Audiovisueller Medien mbH (FAM). “Cooperation is at the heart of our work in the German audiovisual market, and it’s wonderful to see the industry come together to provide the best possible experience to consumers through this unique cross-category campaign. This is a great example of the continued strength of the industry, and we are incredibly proud to have been part of it.”

Mega Movie Week is supported across 10 digital retailers: Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV App, CHILI, Freenet Video, maxdome, Microsoft Movies & TV, Rakuten TV, Sky Store, videociety and Videoload.

Mega Movie Week 2023 includes local hits such as comedies Freibad and Die Känguru Verschwörung, as well as international hits Ticket to Paradise, After Forever and Amsterdam.

Participating member companies include Black Hill Pictures, DCM Filmdistribution, Eurovideo Medien, Highlight Communications, Leonine Studios, Lighthouse Home Entertainment, NBCUniversal, OneGate Media, Paramount Home Entertainment, Plaion Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Splendid Film, Studiocanal, The Walt Disney Company, Tiberius Movie, Tobis Movie and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with our partners again to grow consumer engagement with digital electronic sell-through (EST),” stated Liz Bales, Chief Executive, DEGI. “We know from our experience in Germany in 2021, where we saw a week on week volume uplift of 440 per cent, as well as the other international markets where DEGI runs successful campaigns, that these initiatives deliver genuine category growth.”

“Our wide-reaching and impactful Mega Movie Week 2023 media plan targets consumers across multiple touch points,” noted James Gallagher, Senior Marketing Manager, UK & International at DEGI. “Mega Movie Week will be seen across catch-up TV, Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Google display, and we have a specialised PR approach to the campaign too. A huge thank you to our partners: Frandly (PR), Wavemaker (Media), OC (Creative production) and of course, the distributors themselves.”