Prime Video, WBD sign UK agreement for discovery+ Premium

Amazon and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have signed a UK agreement that will see the recently launched discovery+ Premium (including TNT Sports) plan, available as a new Prime Video Channel.

Prime Video UK customers can now access discovery+’s selection of live and on-demand sports and entertainment content, including live Premier League football and every UEFA Champions League game through TNT Sports for an additional monthly fee of £29.99 per month.



discovery+ Premium gives viewers access to its full range of sport and entertainment content including the Premier League*, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, boxing and WWE through TNT Sports; the Australian Open and Roland-Garros Grand Slam tennis tournaments, world-class cycling events and every moment of next summer’s Olympic Games Paris 2024 through Eurosport; and discovery+’s library of real-life entertainment content including Richard Hammond’s Workshop, 90 Day Fiancé UK and Faking It.

“This extension of our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery will give our Prime Video customers in the UK access to even more of the best sports and entertainment, all in one place,” said Chris Bird, UK Country Director, Prime Video. “The addition of discovery+ Premium (including TNT Sports) is a great complement to the Original series, movies and live sport that we already offer on Prime Video.”



Andrew Georgiou, President and MD, WBD UK & Ireland and WBD Sports, Europe, added: “discovery+ Premium is now the home to some of the best real-life entertainment content and the most sought-after sports events with the integration of Premier League, Champions League and Premiership Rugby among others through TNT Sports. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Prime Video, bringing more customers more access to our live sport and entertainment content in the UK, underscoring our commitment to give viewers the opportunity to enjoy their favourite programmes in the way that suits them best.”