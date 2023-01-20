Prime Video, DAZN global distribution partnership

Amazon and DAZN have agreed a global distribution partnership that will see DAZN’s direct-to-consumer sports streaming service available as a new Prime Video Channel.

Prime Video and DAZN have a common goal to bring the best sports content to customers all over the world. This partnership will give Prime Video customers access to DAZN’s rich selection of live and on-demand sports content, with a single click, for an additional monthly fee.

DAZN launched January 19th in Spain and Germany through Prime Video Channels. Rollout will continue through 2023, with Japan next and more markets to follow shortly after. More information will follow later in 2023.

DAZN is a leading digital sports platform in Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Japan, Canada, US and the UK. Its wide range of exclusive content includes top-flight football from the world’s most popular competitions – Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champion’s League, in addition to the biggest sports from around the world – Formula 1, NBA, MotoGP and the UFC.

DAZN is a global home for boxing and combat sports through its partnerships with Matchroom Boxing, the Professional Fighters League, and a global home for Women’s Football with the UEFA Women’s European Champions League and Liga F. DAZN is adding more and more sport to its platform to create the destination for sports fans.

“This new partnership with DAZN is an exciting step forward for Prime Video’s global sports offering, and gives our customers more choice of the best live and on-demand sports, all in one place,” said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video.

“This is great news for sports fans around the world with even more ways to access DAZN’s broad selection of premium sports content. We are excited to create a long-term global partnership with Prime Video as we continue to innovate in digital sports experiences for customers,” added Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN.

DAZN will join the extensive list of partners on Prime Video Channels which includes brands such as HBO Max, Discovery+, Paramount+ Lionsgate+ and Showtime. Customers can pay only for the channels they want and cancel anytime.

In the relevant territories, Prime Video customers will be able to access DAZN’s premium live sports content.