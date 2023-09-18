Extreme E extends broadcast deal with ITV

Pioneering racing series Extreme E has extended its broadcast partnership with ITV in a multi-year contract.



Fans of the sport for purpose championship in the UK will be able to watch the racing action free-to-air and live across ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX. Programming will also be available to catch up on demand on ITVX.



Having been a partner of Extreme E since the series’ inception in 2021, and become the exclusive UK terrestrial broadcaster of live coverage in 2022 and 2023, this extension cements ITV’s commitment to the championship.



There is a shared ethos between Extreme E and ITV regarding its sustainability initiatives, with the latter committing to albert sustainable certification for all programmes produced and commissioned, creating shows with the biggest impact on audiences and the smallest impact on the planet. ITV also supports the Climate Content Pledge, increasing the amount of content on-screen that supports the transition to a more sustainable world.



Ali Russell, Managing Director at Extreme E, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have extended our broadcast partnership with ITV. There is great passion for motorsport in the UK and I am thrilled that we will continue to work with ITV. This gives us the platform to showcase our pioneering, gender equal championship – a world-first for motorsport – to a wide, engaged audience, and also raise awareness of the climate crisis and the need for sustainable solutions to climate change. Both Extreme E and ITV have a shared drive and commitment on this, and so this extension is a really important one. We look forward to continuing our work with Niall [Sloane – ITV Director of Sport], who has been such a big supporter these past three years and we look forward to developing our partnership even further.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “It is great to continue our longstanding, successful partnership with Extreme E. Both ITV and Extreme E share the same commitment to driving awareness of the effects of climate change and promoting positive action. We are also proud to be able to provide a platform for the world’s first gender-equal motorsport. This is a partnership that we have enjoyed since the series’ inception in 2021 and it has been great to work with Ali to ensure live coverage of this pioneering series remains on ITV. We look forward to working alongside Extreme E to showcase even more exciting racing to an ever-growing fanbase from Season 4 and beyond.”



Jenson Button, Team Owner of JBXE, added: “It is great that Extreme E will continue to be shown across the UK on ITV. The UK has such an appetite for motorsport and it is fantastic that such a passionate audience has taken to Extreme E in the same way. To be involved in such an innovative series is great, especially when competing against some legendary driver and team names from the world of motorsport and now music.”



Catie Munnings, Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E, said: “The extension between Extreme E and ITV is fantastic news. The championship has achieved so much in such a short space of time, and it has definitely captivated so many new motorsport fans in the UK and provided so many opportunities. As a result of the series’ extended partnership with ITV, I have no doubts that alongside the epic racing we will be able to continue shining a light on the importance of gender equality and sustainability initiatives, which make our championship so unique.”