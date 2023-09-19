Little Dot Studios produces Wild World Of Extreme Weather for YCC

Digital content studio and media network, Little Dot Studios, has partnered with Yale Climate Connections (YCC), an initiative of Yale University’s School Of The Environment, to produce a 12-part YouTube series, on the ‘Wild World of Extreme Weather’, which connects the dots on the issues around climate change.

With episodes dropping monthly on YCC’s YouTube channel, the goal of this series is to educate individuals and companies by providing engaging material to learn from. Episodes 1-3 which are available now focus on: ‘These medicines may increase your heatwave danger’, ‘Is a category 6 hurricane possible?’ and ‘Are we causing more wildfires?; all highlight constructive solutions in order to reduce climate-related risks.

The series, which is fronted by US meteorologist and weather presenter Alexandra Steele, is a mid-form (8-10 minutes) digital-first production. Filmed in the US, by Alexandra herself, with the content edited in the UK, this series utilises both the original content and YCC’s vast archive catalogue of daily broadcast radio programming and online reports on climate change to create each episode. In addition to the 12 mid-long formats, certain episodes will be converted into Shorts to increase discoverability and engagement for the YCC series on YouTube.

Sara Peach, Editor-in-Chief, Yale Climate Connections, said: “Extreme weather is getting worse as the climate changes, and the public is sitting up and taking notice. We’re excited to launch a series that helps viewers understand what’s happening and what they can do about it.”

Hal Arnold, Head of Production, Little Dot Studios, commented: “We’ve a long history of working with brands in creating engaging social impact content that drives significant reach. Partnering with a prestigious institution such as Yale, enables us to bring our YouTube expertise to their messaging and educational content. The ‘Wild World of Extreme Weather’ series is a great mix of original and catalogue content which is designed to be platform native. We’re really looking forward to continuing to produce new content each month on such important subjects.”

YCC joins a wealth of social impact clients in which Little Dot Studios has produced content for, including; Bloomberg, UNGA, CNBC, DAVOS and WEF.

Little Dot Studios is an All3Media company.