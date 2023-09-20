A+E Networks FAST channels on Rakuten TV

A+E Networks EMEA has announced the UK launch of its three FAST channels on Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform.

The launch builds on A+E Networks EMEA’s expansion into the emerging FAST space and offers free access to A+E Networks EMEA’s library of programming for its three curated channels: Inside Crime, Mystery TV, and World War TV.

Inside Crime goes behind the headlines of some of the world’s most notorious crimes, opening the door to real-life crime scenes, police archives, and courtrooms, inviting viewers to piece together the evidence and uncover the truth. The channel features hit series, including Nightmare in Suburbia Robbie Coltrane’s Critical Evidence, and Britain’s Darkest Taboos.

Mystery TV delves into the world of the explained and the supernatural, featuring aliens, UFOs, and more, lifting the lid on government secrets, conspiracies, and cover-ups. Featured titles include Weird or What with William Shatner, Top Secret UFO Projects Declassified, and Legends of the Deep.

World War TV explores the conflicts that brought us to the brink of disaster and the superpower stand-offs that imperil our world today. Content highlights include WW2 Treasure Hunters, featuring Suggs and WW2 detectorist Stephen Taylor and Hitler’s Gold and The Plane That Led D-Day.

Julie Mitchelmore, VP of Digital at A+E Networks EMEA, commented: “We’re incredibly excited about partnering with Rakuten TV and further expanding the reach of our FAST channels. This launch reinforces A+E Networks EMEA’s strategy to distribute our content onto new platforms following the successful launches on Pluto, Amazon Freevee, Samsung TV and Virgin Media O2.”