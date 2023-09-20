ZEE FAST channels launch on Freeview UK

Zee Entertainment, in partnership with Global Distribution Services and Synapse TV, has launched its FAST channels Zee World, Zest, Zing and Zee Punjabi on Freeview channel 278, becoming the largest Asian TV network in the UK.

The channels offer an array of content, ranging from lifestyle and entertainment to drama and regional programming. With ZEE Zest, viewers can indulge in lifestyle and food shows, Zing brings the latest in music, Bollywood and youth culture. Zee World offers a captivating selection of drama series and telenovelas dubbed in English, while Zee Punjabi caters to the vibrant Punjabi-speaking community.

Global Distribution Services is a content aggregator specialising in FAST channels, pay TV, and digital monetisation. Synapse serves as its technology provider with its FAST Server-Side Ad-Insertion system and Content Delivery Network (CDN), designed specifically for targeting Free-to-Air (FTA), Connected TV (CTV), and mobile platforms.

Tanya Kronfli, managing director of Global Distribution Services, said: “We are thrilled about the partnership with Zee Entertainment. The FAST revolution is changing the broadcast industry and we are excited to be leading this trend and deliver the best of Bollywood content to the UK Freeview audience”