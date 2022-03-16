Rotana TV channels launch on Freeview

Arabic entertainment TV channels Rotana Cinema and Rotana Khalijia have launched in the UK on Freeview via Channelbox.

Both channels offer conten from a large library of Arabic movies, series and general entertainment programmes. Rotana is one of the largest media house producers in the Arab world.

“We are honoured to work with Rotana Media. When it comes to Arabic Entertainment the Rotana Channels are household names in the Arab world. The UK is home to the millions of Arabic speakers and we are beyond excited to deliver the best of Arabic entertainment to the community absolutely free”, said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox Head of Content and Business development.

“We are delighted with this partnership, given Channelbox reach, friendly user interface & technology advantage, this ticks all the right boxes for us in finding the right partner for the UK market. We have started off with two flagship channels and we have utmost faith in the success of this project that it is only a matter of time before we roll-out more amazing Rotana TV channels and content to Freeview, offering the Arabic speaking community an unsurpassed entertainment experience” added Jad Joubran, Rotana VP Business Development & Partnership.