Net Insight reseller partnership with Diversified

Net Insight has announced a reseller partnership with Diversified, the technology solutions provider.



The union has been sparked by the signing of a Business Partner Agreement and will be showcased during the upcoming Diversified Global Summit in September. This partnership aims to combine the strengths of both companies: leveraging Diversified’s network and market insights with the solutions offered by Net Insight.

“This alliance with Net Insight brings forth a fusion of our localised strength and Net Insight’s leading media transport solutions,” said Steve Stubelt, SVP Sales for Diversified Media Solutions. “Our customers are at the heart of our decisions, and through this partnership, we’re thrilled to offer them enhanced capabilities and services that will elevate their experience.”



“We couldn’t be more delighted about partnering with Diversified, which is well-renowned for its deep expertise and substantial presence in the North American regions and beyond,” added Crister Fritzson CEO of Net Insight. “Rooted in a shared vision for growth and innovation, this partnership is teeming with promise and potential for both organisations.”

A pivotal objective of this collaboration is to bring Net Insight’s products to a wider audience in North America, Canada, and Mexico. Customers stand to gain access to a broader suite of cutting-edge solutions, coupled with localised expertise and support.