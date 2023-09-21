Sandbox launches senior gaming service

Sandbox Group, the London-based group operating a network of learning businesses, is expanding its adult gaming portfolio with a new subscription app, branded Focus, aiming to sharpen the cognitive skills of senior users.

Focus is a gaming subscription app aimed at the 40+ segment that aims to enable lifelong wellbeing through a curated collection of games. Developed in collaboration with neuropsychologists and medical experts at Hospital Universitario Cruces in Bilbao, the ad-free app will include over 40 games at launch.

Recognising the growing need to help adults over 40 stay mentally – not just physically – fit, Focus aims to stimulate five core cognitive areas and improves attention, reasoning, coordination, memory and visuospatial skills.

Isabel Liébana, General Manager of TellMeWow and Edujoy at Sandbox Group, commented: “Cognitive decline is increasingly affecting our ageing population and gaming is something that can be used positively to stimulate cognitive abilities not just in kids but adults too. Our goal is to offer a tool that helps boost brain power and stimulate cognitive abilities such as memory and attention in a fun way. We are excited to launch Focus and help senior users check their cognitive progress while engaging in challenging and motivating gaming sessions.”

Shan Eisenberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Sandbox Group, added: “Focus is already receiving enormous interest from Telcos who can now address older demographic segments with a smart gaming offering complementing their current gaming partnerships. Beyond the commercial benefits, this new disruptive app serves their ESG agenda by helping older generations stay active and use gaming screen time for good, all for less than the price of a Sudoku magazine per week.”

Focus will be launching in November and it will be available from the App Store and Google Play as a standalone premium app priced at $7.99/£6.99. Sandbox is currently in discussions with existing and new Telco partners to bring Focus to their offering either in bundles or in Direct Carrier BIlling add-ons