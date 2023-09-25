Data: Over 4m posting content on OnlyFans

Over the past seven years, OnlyFans has seen its user base explode, becoming one of the fastest-growing social media platforms as well as one of the best-performing European companies. Despite the criticism and controversies surrounding the site’s main attraction (i. e., adult content), the number of people posting content on OnlyFans has hit record highs this year.

According to data presented by OnlyAccounts.io, more than four million people are posting content on OnlyFans – eleven times more than four years ago.

Nearly 910,000 New Creator Accounts in 2023 Alone

OnlyFans works as a marketplace for adult performers who upload their material and keep 80 per cent of the revenue. The remaining 20 per cent goes to the platform.

The annual report of OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix International, showed the London-based social and video platform had 348,000 content creators in 2019. A year later, this figure jumped to over 1.6 million and continued rising. Statistics show 2021 saw 2.16 million content creator accounts, or 35 per cent more than the year before.

Last year alone, the platform approved roughly one million new content accounts, with their total number rising to 3.18 million. Still, 2023 might set a new record. The company’s official data showed that OnlyFans approved nearly 910,000 new accounts in seven months of the year, pushing their total number to more than four million.

This massive user base produced hundreds of millions of pieces of content. According to the OnlyFans transparency report, monthly content posts started rising significantly in 2023. After standing at roughly 23 million in January and February, the total number of posts hit 28.3 million in April and then jumped to 35 million in July, the highest number to date. Overall, OnlyFans content creators posted 200 million pieces of content in the seven months of 2023, up from 125.8 million reported in the same period a year ago.

OnlyFans User Count Surged 17x Since 2019

The growing number of creators posting on the platform is a response to a surging demand for OnlyFans content. Just four years ago, OnlyFans had 13.5 million users. After the platform’s popularity increased in 202o and 2021 amid the Covid-19 lockdowns, this figure rose to nearly 188 million and continued rising.

Last year, nearly 240 million people worldwide watched and paid for the content on the platform – seventeen times more than back in 2019.