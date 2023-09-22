Data: Twitch viewing down 5% YoY

Data from Statista reveals that the minutes dedicated to watching game streaming platform Twitch are down year-on-year from 2021 to 2022. Additionally, minutes dedicated to watching Twitch are anticipated to diminish by 5 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year. This would mark the second consecutive year that Twitch has faced a decline in viewership.

Further research reveals that after hitting a peak of 105,000 average concurrent channels in 2021, Twitch’s numbers have dwindled to 92,500 in the first two quarters of 2023. With less streamers and viewers, Twitch is losing out to industry giant YouTube, and new player, KICK.

As Twitch faces challenges, YouTube is seeing a resurgence in its viewership. Data indicates YouTube experienced 32 per cent more hours watched in the second quarter of 2023 compared to Twitch.

KICK is also making its presence felt with a 44 per cent increase in hours watched in Q2 2023, thanks in part to big-name streamers like Drake, xQc, and Ninja joining the platform.

“The landscape of live streaming is rapidly evolving,” commented Nick Raffoul, Head of News at BitcoinCasinos. “Twitch, which once held a solid grip on the industry, now seems to be slipping. Competitors like YouTube and emerging platforms like KICK are grabbing this opportunity, reshaping the industry dynamics. These changes underscore the fierce competition and the importance of staying ahead of user preferences.”