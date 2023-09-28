France: Pluto TV on Bouygues Telecom STBs

Pluto TV, the FAST TV service, has announced its launch on Bouygues Telecom STBs in France. The Pluto TV app is now available on the Miami, Bbox 4K and Bbox 4K HDR set-top-boxes, offering the French public free access to over 100 curated channels.

This partnership is the first of its kind with a telecommunications operator in France, further expanding Pluto TV’s reach in the country.

Pluto TV also offers channels entirely dedicated to hit series (South Park, One Piece, MacGyver and Un Gars Une Fille), as well as branded channels such as Pluto TV Paranormal, Pluto TV Thrillers and Wild Side TV.

“This partnership with Bouygues Telecom marks a key milestone for Pluto TV’s growth in France, where set-top boxes play a central role in the distribution of content,” said Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Pluto TV. “The collaboration with Bouygues Telecom is a testament of our commitment to meet audiences through all their preferred means to access content, bringing Pluto TV’s 125+ unique channels to new households.”