Channel 4 app relaunches on Freesat

Relaunching on Freesat’s 4K TV Box, customers can once again access the Channel 4 app to stream a selection of British TV shows, US series, true crime, world drama, live sports and more.

Freesat users will be able to access an additional 16,000 hours of on-demand content via the Channel 4 app. That’s instant access to trending shows and classic series such as Gogglebox, The Inbetweeners, Married at First Sight (pictured), The Great British Bake Off, and much more.

The Channel 4 app joins BBC iPlayer, ITVX, My5, UKTV Play, BBC Sounds and more on Freesat, giving customers access to over 60,000 hours of on-demand content at the press of a button.

Emily Doyle, Content Partnership Manager at Freesat, commented: “We are constantly striving to bring our customers the very best content and being able to relaunch the Channel 4 app is a significant milestone in that mission. This marks the final piece in the puzzle of re-introducing the full Channel 4 offering to Freesat, after relaunching Channel 4 HD and its suite of music channels over the last two years.”

Karla Berry, Distribution and Platform Partnerships Leader, Channel 4, added: “Ensuring Channel 4 content is available to audiences where they want it, when they want it is absolutely crucial, so we’re delighted to see the Channel 4 app on Freesat’s 4K TV Box. Viewers will be able to enjoy thousands of hours of brilliant content including The Great British Bake Off, Married At First Sight and a wealth of documentaries, dramas and fantastic movies.”