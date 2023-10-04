Telefónica distribute RTVE Europe for DTH

Telefónica is to distribute RTVE via satellite in Europe for the next two years in an agreement worth €1.71 million. The operator will distribute TVE Internacional HD and 24 Horas HD, as well as six RTVE radio stations.

Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales will take the signal from Madrid and will transmit in DVB-SA on Ku-band through a satellite at 13ºEast.

Telefónica is already distributing RTVE signals in Africa and America (North and Central) in €346,000 and €2.9 million, respectively, two year deals.