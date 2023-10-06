LaLiga Experience 2023/24 kicks off with new features

LaLiga Experience is back for another year. The project, designed to support LaLiga’s international broadcast rights holders, will begin on Matchday 9 of the LaLiga EA Sports season for the fixture between Granada CF and FC Barcelona. The initiative celebrates its eighth campaign, and provides TV partners with unique content and prizes for their viewers, allowing them to experience the competition, the clubs and Spanish culture even more closely. The aim is to better promote LaLiga matches, increase their subscriber base and boost interaction with fans.

Over the 2023/24 season, there will be a total of 17 experiences, visiting 15 different LaLiga EA Sports clubs and 13 Spanish cities. The broadcasters will send representatives to Spain to visit and explore the clubs, their stadiums and footballers, cities, cultures, cuisine, music and local fans of every city they visit. And this year, as a new development, they will enjoy immersive experiences in the EA Sports ecosystem, becoming the new LaLiga Experience streamers”. Those visiting will include journalists and talent from the broadcasters, as well as local influencers and winners of competitions organised by the broadcasters in partnership with LaLiga.

Last season, personalities such as Luisa Fernanda, Pipe Bueno, Luquita Rodriguez and Gabi Martins from Latin America, Dama do Bling and TYZ Panchak from Africa, plus Awez Darbar, MNV and Unnati from the Indian subcontinent, took part and reached a combined audience of more than 64 million fans via their social networks alone. And this season, personalities such as Diletta Leotta (from Italy), Sofi Martinez (Argentina), Axel (Cyprus), Unparunpa (Japan) and Fly Skuad (Angola) have already confirmed their involvement.

Within the LaLiga Experience project and following the success of previous years with #LaLigaUltimateXpert, #LaLigaUltimateChallenge and #LaLigaClash, this season will also see the launch of #LALIGAEPICS. A contest that will provide LaLiga’s international broadcasters with the necessary resources to hold up to 11 competitions throughout the season, all of which will be related to LaLiga players, clubs and “epic” matches of the competition. With challenges such as “Guess the score”, “Guess the intruder” and “The derby expert”, the broadcasters will have the opportunity to interact with LaLiga fans all over the world, while also providing exclusive prizes for the winners, such as official jerseys, PUMA balls, merchandise packages, and even the chance to take part in the LaLiga Experience trips to Spain.

These competitions have been a great success, bringing the passion of LaLiga to every corner of the planet: 180,000 people participated in #LaLigaUltimateXpert during the 2020/21 season, #LaLigaUltimateChallenge drew more than 150,000 participants, and the last season, #LaLigaClash attracted more than 245,000 subscribers competing for the LaLiga awards.