LaLiga partners with Play Anywhere

LaLiga, the Spanish football league, has signed a multi-year agreement with Play Anywhere, a specialist in driving real-time on-screen interactive experiences with a revenue clearinghouse.

The collaboration is set to enhance the ways fan engage with LaLiga’s content including live games, VoD and highlight clips. The partnership facilitates the granting of an extension of rightsholders’ media rights through Interactive Rights so that they and their distribution channels can enable interactive experiences associated with LaLiga content and generate new revenue streams when they use Play Anywhere’s Clearinghouse and Interactive Panel.

Through the Play Anywhere technology, LaLiga’s global network of rightsholders, operating across over 50 countries and driving over 2.5 billion views per year, will now be able to roll out real-time on-screen interactive experiences. All the stakeholders in the content distribution value chain will benefit from new revenue generation through sponsorships, advertising, e-commerce and where permitted gaming advertising and affiliate fees, while providing transparency to the commercial participants through real-time dashboards.

The service has already made its debut this quarter with LaLiga’s direct-to-consumer offering in Asia, marking the beginning of a global expansion plan.

Óscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga, commented: “We are very excited to partner with Play Anywhere. We are impressed with their sophisticated field-tested and cutting-edge clearinghouse platform and creative approach to identifying new revenue streams, and to compensating every participating stakeholder in the sports broadcast and streaming ecosystem.”

Pete Scott, Chief Strategy Officer of Play Anywhere, added: “We are honoured to partner with one of the premier sports leagues in the world. We are excited to explore new ways to engage and provide interactive experiences to sports fans, while utilising our patented technology to generate new revenue for every participant in the broadcast and streaming value chain. Our goal is to enhance the sports lover’s excitement with every ‘magic moment’ and create a long lasting relationship between the fan and the league.”